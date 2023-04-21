Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.36.

MMP stock opened at $55.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day moving average of $52.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $60.55.

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $861.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 54.53% and a net margin of 32.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were issued a $1.048 dividend. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.49%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 84.65%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 100,697.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,811,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,551,259,000 after purchasing an additional 50,761,361 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,828.1% during the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,499,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410,731 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,666,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,233 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 2,795,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 478,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,465,000 after purchasing an additional 396,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

