MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $362,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,294 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,563,421 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $14,955,557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,683 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,138,862 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $7,173,676,000 after buying an additional 351,136 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 15,689,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,518,117,000 after buying an additional 316,416 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,523,473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,363,917,000 after buying an additional 218,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 8.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,226,688 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $989,536,000 after acquiring an additional 813,894 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $110.35 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $124.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $191.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 26.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $103,922.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,842.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ABT. Barclays lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.37.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

