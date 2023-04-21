MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Has $500,000 Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,512 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 9,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 92,886 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $18,507,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares during the period. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 9,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $1,853,967.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,523,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $209.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $201.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.83. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.12 and a twelve month high of $223.31. The company has a market cap of $125.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.71 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 82.30% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays began coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $223.85.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

