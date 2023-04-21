MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 138.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 38,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,778,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 4,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 73,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,498 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $958,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $218.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $125.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.51 and a fifty-two week high of $183.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $137.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.32.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

