MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,010 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 532 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ORCL. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 25,147 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $234,000. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,853 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after buying an additional 3,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Oracle by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65,674 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $5,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total transaction of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rona Alison Fairhead sold 8,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.82, for a total value of $725,745.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total transaction of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,890,181 shares of company stock worth $177,370,295. Insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $94.83 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.73 and a 200-day moving average of $83.17. The stock has a market cap of $256.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 262.40%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.81%.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $72.00 to $82.50 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $93.00 price objective on Oracle and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.46.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

