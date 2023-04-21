MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 27.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northeast Investment Management boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 20,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

IJK stock opened at $71.57 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $78.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.20.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

