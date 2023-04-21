Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $9.91

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$9.91 and traded as high as C$10.89. Major Drilling Group International shares last traded at C$10.89, with a volume of 105,960 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of C$874.82 million, a PE ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.92.

Major Drilling Group International (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Major Drilling Group International had a net margin of 10.34% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of C$149.23 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Major Drilling Group International Inc. will post 0.88583 earnings per share for the current year.

About Major Drilling Group International

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive, longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and related mining services.

