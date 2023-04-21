Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.28

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.28 and traded as high as $15.94. Manitowoc shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 260,973 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTW has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com cut Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Manitowoc from $11.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Manitowoc from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Manitowoc from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.13.

Manitowoc Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.95 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.49 and a 200-day moving average of $12.30.

Institutional Trading of Manitowoc

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $621.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.36 million. Manitowoc had a positive return on equity of 6.09% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Manitowoc by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 0.5% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 2.7% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Manitowoc by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 90,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

