ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.58-$1.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 7.2 %

Shares of MAN stock opened at $73.81 on Friday. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $97.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at ManpowerGroup

A number of analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. Northcoast Research downgraded ManpowerGroup from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.44.

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total value of $213,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 780 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.09, for a total transaction of $69,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares in the company, valued at $865,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,839,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,812,000 after buying an additional 739,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth about $41,325,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 816.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 261,217 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 172.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,943,000 after acquiring an additional 120,935 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 506,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,710,000 after acquiring an additional 83,737 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ManpowerGroup

(Get Rating)

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Corporate. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.