Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) Short Interest Update

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Get Rating) (TSE:MFC) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,170,000 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the March 15th total of 13,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on MFC. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.29.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE MFC traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $19.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,201,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,536. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.13. Manulife Financial has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Rating ) (TSE:MFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Manulife Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.65%.

Institutional Trading of Manulife Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 457.2% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 29,997,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,936,000 after purchasing an additional 24,613,635 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $406,195,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 17,846,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,917,000 after purchasing an additional 5,951,897 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 219.6% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,749,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manulife Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $52,082,000. Institutional investors own 43.42% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.