Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
Shares of MARPS opened at $7.07 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08.
Marine Petroleum Trust Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Featured Articles
