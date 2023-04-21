Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

Shares of MARPS opened at $7.07 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12-month low of $6.30 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.159 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.00%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,944 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,460 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. owned about 2.00% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust. It engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

