Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,320,000 shares, a decrease of 16.8% from the March 15th total of 2,790,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.79.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC traded up $6.14 on Thursday, hitting $179.70. 3,416,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,652,149. The company has a market capitalization of $88.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $164.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.76. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 52-week low of $143.33 and a 52-week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 14.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.20%.

Insider Transactions at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 3,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $518,790.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,458,880.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total value of $503,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,105,143.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marsh & McLennan Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.