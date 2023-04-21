Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Short Interest Up 20.3% in March

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 926,600 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the March 15th total of 770,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 386,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Loop Capital raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,276 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $150,599,000 after acquiring an additional 15,163 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the first quarter valued at $456,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 12.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $356.50. 223,410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,711. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.09 and its 200-day moving average is $346.39. The stock has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $284.99 and a 1-year high of $386.73.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.02%.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

