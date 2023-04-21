Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,427 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Masco by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,263,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $385,282,000 after buying an additional 3,936,601 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in Masco by 1.4% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,939,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $230,646,000 after acquiring an additional 69,486 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,583,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,303,000 after purchasing an additional 165,208 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 1,031.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,400,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,390,594 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,617,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Masco alerts:

Insider Activity at Masco

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total transaction of $1,808,017.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,668,244.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 69,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $3,849,762.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,085 shares in the company, valued at $14,357,268.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 33,947 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.26, for a total value of $1,808,017.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 200,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,668,244.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 312,227 shares of company stock worth $17,222,643 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Masco Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Masco from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Masco from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Masco from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Masco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.92.

NYSE MAS traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $50.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 391,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,891,344. Masco Co. has a twelve month low of $42.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.18.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Masco had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 250.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.32%.

Masco Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corp. engages in the business of designing, manufacturing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates under the Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products segments. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, shower drains, steam shower systems, sinks, kitchen accessories, and toilets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.