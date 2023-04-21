Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 316,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Matson

In other news, Director Mark H. Fukunaga acquired 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.59 per share, with a total value of $100,027.07. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,545,046.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Kevin L. Stuck sold 2,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.48, for a total value of $186,244.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,248.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark H. Fukunaga purchased 1,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.59 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.07. Following the purchase, the director now owns 24,297 shares in the company, valued at $1,545,046.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Matson alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 14.9% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 2.6% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 24.1% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its position in shares of Matson by 173.3% during the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 63,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 40,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Matson by 18.4% during the first quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Matson Price Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on MATX. StockNews.com began coverage on Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Matson stock traded up $6.99 on Thursday, reaching $69.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.84. Matson has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $95.51.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Matson had a return on equity of 49.26% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s revenue was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Matson will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.64%.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.