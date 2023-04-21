Maxar Technologies (TSE:MAXR) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.92

Maxar Technologies Inc. (TSE:MAXR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$70.92 and last traded at C$70.93, with a volume of 22893 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$70.51.

Maxar Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$69.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$55.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

