Mazda Motor (OTCMKTS:MZDAY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.39

Mazda Motor Co. (OTCMKTS:MZDAY – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.39 and traded as low as $4.35. Mazda Motor shares last traded at $4.42, with a volume of 37,720 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group cut Mazda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91.

Mazda Motor ( OTCMKTS:MZDAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 billion. Mazda Motor had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mazda Motor Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Mazda Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of passenger cars and commercial vehicles in Japan, North America, Europe, China, and internationally. It operates through the following segments: Japan, North America, Europe, and Other Areas. Its products include four-wheeled vehicles, gasoline reciprocating engines, diesel engines, automatic and manual transmissions for vehicles, trucks, various engines, transmission parts, machine tools, and materials for casting.

