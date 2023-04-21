McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Short Interest Update

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000,000 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the March 15th total of 7,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,530,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MKC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.10.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $85.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,804. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.26. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $70.60 and a 52 week high of $104.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 63.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,275. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McCormick & Company, Incorporated

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.0% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $280,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the period. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 22.6% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 11,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

