McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 231.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,818 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,542 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MCD. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,629 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,498,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Centurion Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $307,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.5 %

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $304.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $302.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.81.

Shares of MCD traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $292.47. 971,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,651,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.34 and a fifty-two week high of $292.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $267.93.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

