McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,946 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 18.5% in the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 4,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 585 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.5 %

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.32 on Friday, reaching $292.32. 805,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,648,963. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $273.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.93. The company has a market capitalization of $213.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.91, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $228.34 and a twelve month high of $292.49.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

