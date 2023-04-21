mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDF) Trading Down 17%

mCloud Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:MCLDF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 17% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.37 and last traded at $0.39. 194,391 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 320% from the average session volume of 46,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

mCloud Technologies Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.72.

About mCloud Technologies

mCloud Technologies Corp. creates a future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Its mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare platform offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

