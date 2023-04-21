MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF) Short Interest Update

MedPeer,Inc. (OTCMKTS:MDPEF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 403,900 shares, a growth of 14.6% from the March 15th total of 352,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

MedPeer,Inc. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MDPEF opened at $11.05 on Friday. MedPeer,Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $13.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded MedPeer,Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th.

