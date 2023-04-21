Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) Price Target Lowered to $88.00 at Truist Financial

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Medtronic from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Medtronic from a buy rating to a sell rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $90.32.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $83.49 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic has a 1 year low of $75.76 and a 1 year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.21 and its 200 day moving average is $81.22.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDT. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 16.7% in the first quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 38,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 5,559 shares during the period. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $202,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 17.0% in the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

