Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,099 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,998,561 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,366,883,000 after acquiring an additional 5,620,477 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816,172 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Medtronic by 322.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,554,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $286,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at $198,877,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Medtronic by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,337,084 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $181,638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,349 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $84.14. 886,637 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,039,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.76. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $111.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.22. The company has a market capitalization of $111.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.03. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $127.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Medtronic from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.32.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.