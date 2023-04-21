Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $38.00 to $47.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Merus from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Merus from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merus has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.78.

Merus Trading Down 2.4 %

Merus stock opened at $20.76 on Monday. Merus has a 1 year low of $12.03 and a 1 year high of $30.81. The company has a market cap of $961.60 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merus

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.97). Merus had a negative net margin of 315.48% and a negative return on equity of 44.86%. The business had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 million. Research analysts forecast that Merus will post -4.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Merus by 3.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Merus by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Merus by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg and Hennie Hoogenboom on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

