Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Short Interest Update

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Meta Data Stock Performance

Shares of AIU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 4,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,657. Meta Data has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.

Get Meta Data alerts:

Meta Data Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Meta Data Ltd. Engage in the provision of artificial intelligent education service (AIE) and artificial intelligent universe (AIU) IAAS service. The company was founded by Zhang Xi in January 2008 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.