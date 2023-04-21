Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU) Short Interest Update

Meta Data Limited (NYSE:AIU – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 9.8% from the March 15th total of 36,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Meta Data Stock Performance
Shares of AIU traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.04. 4,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,657. Meta Data has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day moving average is $1.07.
Meta Data Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Data (AIU)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.