Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Downgraded by New Street Research to “Neutral”

New Street Research cut shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $220.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on META. HSBC lowered Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a reduce rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $221.46.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $213.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $552.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.81 and its 200 day moving average is $150.27. Meta Platforms has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $224.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.23% and a net margin of 19.90%. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Meta Platforms will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total transaction of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at $6,372,541.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total transaction of $4,453,547.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.94, for a total value of $86,436.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,372,541.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,597 shares of company stock worth $12,483,981 in the last 90 days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% in the first quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

Featured Articles

