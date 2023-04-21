Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL) Short Interest Update

Metals Acquisition Corp (NYSE:MTAL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Metals Acquisition Price Performance

MTAL stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.26. 192,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,326. Metals Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.03.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metals Acquisition

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Metals Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,631,000. Fir Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP now owns 1,677,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,418,000 after acquiring an additional 31,324 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 38,552 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Metals Acquisition by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 300,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after acquiring an additional 62,500 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $1,992,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Metals Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on metals and mining businesses. Metals Acquisition Corp was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.