MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Short Interest Up 15.3% in March

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,320,000 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the March 15th total of 9,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MET. StockNews.com began coverage on MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Get MetLife alerts:

MetLife Stock Performance

NYSE MET traded down $1.00 on Thursday, hitting $60.81. 4,042,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,962,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.75. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $52.83 and a fifty-two week high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetLife

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 87,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 8,015 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in MetLife in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $602,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in MetLife by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in MetLife by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

About MetLife

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.