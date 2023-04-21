Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$80.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

MTRAF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Metro from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Metro from C$80.00 to C$81.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Metro from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Metro Stock Performance

Shares of MTRAF stock opened at $55.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.83. Metro has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $58.23.

Metro Company Profile

Metro, Inc retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

