MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
MGE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %
MGEE opened at $77.48 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $542,007.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of MGE Energy
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.
MGE Energy Company Profile
MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.
