MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) Price Target Raised to $72.00 at Morgan Stanley

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

MGEE opened at $77.48 on Thursday. MGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.67 and a fifty-two week high of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.72.

MGE Energy ( NASDAQ:MGEE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.08). MGE Energy had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $189.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.35 million. On average, research analysts expect that MGE Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.19 per share, for a total transaction of $80,437.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,722 shares in the company, valued at $542,007.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in MGE Energy by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.74% of the company’s stock.

MGE Energy, Inc engages in the provision of natural gases and electric services. It operates though the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment involves generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

