Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Short Interest Down 15.8% in March

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 650,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Milestone Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 54,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,268. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 57.29% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Milestone Scientific

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 52,957 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 111,585 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,103 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Milestone Scientific by 599.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 134,073 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Milestone Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

About Milestone Scientific

Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.

