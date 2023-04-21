Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Short Interest Down 15.8% in March

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 548,300 shares, a drop of 15.8% from the March 15th total of 650,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
Milestone Scientific Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.78. 54,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,268. Milestone Scientific has a 1-year low of $0.41 and a 1-year high of $1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70.
Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Milestone Scientific had a negative return on equity of 57.29% and a negative net margin of 83.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.24 million for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Milestone Scientific in a report on Friday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Milestone Scientific
Milestone Scientific, Inc is a biomedical technology research and development company, which patents, designs, and develops diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies and instruments. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Medical, and Corporate. The Corporate segment refers to executive management, investor relations, patents, trademarks, licensing agreements, new instruments developments, financing activities, and public company compliance costs.
