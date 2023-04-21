Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR) Short Interest Update

Miller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, an increase of 8.9% from the March 15th total of 75,100 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Miller Industries Stock Performance

Shares of Miller Industries stock traded down $0.27 on Friday, reaching $33.32. 50,214 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,300. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.29. The firm has a market cap of $380.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.04. Miller Industries has a 1-year low of $21.00 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.85 million for the quarter. Miller Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 7.02%.

Miller Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Miller Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MLR. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Miller Industries by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,444 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Miller Industries by 63.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,076 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Miller Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Miller Industries by 83.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Miller Industries by 61.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on MLR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Miller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Miller Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc (Tennessee) engages in the manufacture of vehicle towing and recovery equipment. Its products include car carriers, light duty, heavy duty, rotators, and special transport. The firm markets its products under the brand names of Century, Challenger, Holmes, Champion, Eagle, Titan, Jige, Boniface, Vulcan, �and Chevron.

