Mind Gym (LON:MIND) Shares Down 1.5%

Mind Gym plc (LON:MIND – Get Rating) shares were down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 66.50 ($0.82). Approximately 10,347 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 12,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 67.50 ($0.84).

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £64.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,325.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Mind Gym plc operates as a behavioral science company in the United Kingdom, Singapore, the United States, and Canada. It offers research, strategic advice, management and employee development, employee communication, and related services. The company also provides various solutions for performance management; leadership development; diversity, equity, and inclusion; onboarding; personal effectiveness; respect; customer services; change; and ethics.

