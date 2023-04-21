MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.

NASDAQ:MIND opened at $0.64 on Friday. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.

MIND Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology and solutions for exploration, survey and defense applications in oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic and security industries. The firm’s Marine Technology products business consists of the design, manufacture, and sale of specialized marine seismic equipment, side scan sonar, water-side security systems, and the equipment sales activities of its Australian subsidiary, Seismic Asia Pacific Pty Ltd.

