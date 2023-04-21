MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MIND Technology (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million during the quarter.
MIND Technology Price Performance
NASDAQ:MIND opened at $0.64 on Friday. MIND Technology has a 1-year low of $0.37 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.54.
MIND Technology Company Profile
