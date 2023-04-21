Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Hits New 1-Year High at $12.20

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.13, with a volume of 518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

Mitsubishi Electric Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.41.

Mitsubishi Electric (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.69 billion during the quarter.

Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile

Mitsubishi Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, development, and sale of electric and electronic equipment. It operates in the following business segments: Energy and Electric Systems, Industrial Automation Systems, Information and Communication Systems, Electronic Devices, Home Appliances, and Others.

