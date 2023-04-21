Mizuho Lowers Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target to $75.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $61.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.46.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $53.27 on Monday. Procore Technologies has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -25.37 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.02). Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 20.64% and a negative net margin of 39.84%. The firm had revenue of $202.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Procore Technologies will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total value of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,016,079.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 54,372 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total transaction of $3,493,401.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 725,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,611,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,945 shares of company stock valued at $9,338,086. 40.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCOR. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies during the first quarter worth $42,000. 82.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.