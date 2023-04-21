Mizuho Markets Americas LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC)

Mizuho Markets Americas LLC reduced its stake in Battery Future Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BFAC – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170,000 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC owned about 0.19% of Battery Future Acquisition worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 4.0% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 134,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $3,363,000. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Battery Future Acquisition by 23.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 369,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 69,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Battery Future Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $4,700,000. 66.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BFAC traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 688 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,749. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.42 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. Battery Future Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.87 and a 52-week high of $11.00.

Battery Future Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to search on industries spearheading the shift from fossil fuels to electrification, including companies in the battery value chain.

