Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 28.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 565 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 188.9% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 26 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total transaction of $1,036,375.97. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,241,947.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 36 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $87,071.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,534.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,355 shares of company stock worth $6,005,408. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

BKNG stock traded down $10.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,650.00. The stock had a trading volume of 48,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,314. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,539.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,207.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $99.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.33. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,721.85.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.97 by $3.77. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 107.86% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $15.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 127.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,585.00 to $2,911.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,170.00 to $2,670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,708.65.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

