Mizuho Markets Cayman LP Takes Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,582 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the 3rd quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 27,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry bought 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $124.47. 636,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,935,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.12. The company has a market cap of $191.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $134.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on NIKE from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays raised NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

