Mizuho Raises Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target to $59.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $58.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BALL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $58.56.

BALL opened at $51.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.78. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $89.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Ball had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Ball will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1.1% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball by 9.4% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 46,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Ball by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

