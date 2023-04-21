Mizuho Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $74.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.74.

Fortinet stock opened at $66.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.58.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total value of $5,920,147.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares in the company, valued at $274,962.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 98,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $5,920,147.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,962.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 932,484 shares of company stock worth $53,877,379 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fortinet by 24.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after purchasing an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Fortinet by 24.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

