Mizuho Securities USA LLC Acquires Shares of 25,200 Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 25,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KACL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $797,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $991,000. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KACL stock remained flat at $10.70 during midday trading on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.44. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a 12-month low of $9.91 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

