Mizuho Securities USA LLC Makes New $691,000 Investment in StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:APAC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 67,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC owned 0.26% of StoneBridge Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 123,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after buying an additional 11,791 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 82,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 12,914 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneBridge Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APAC remained flat at $10.57 during trading hours on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. StoneBridge Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.89 and a twelve month high of $10.62.

StoneBridge Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

