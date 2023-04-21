Mizuho Securities USA LLC Sells 113,826 Shares of Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT)

Mizuho Securities USA LLC lowered its position in Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,826 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC’s holdings in Freedom Acquisition I were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FACT. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in Freedom Acquisition I by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 3,433,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,004,000 after purchasing an additional 607,392 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,239,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freedom Acquisition I during the 1st quarter worth about $1,181,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Freedom Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp lifted its stake in Freedom Acquisition I by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 47,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Freedom Acquisition I alerts:

Freedom Acquisition I Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:FACT traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,999. Freedom Acquisition I Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.76 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12.

About Freedom Acquisition I

Freedom Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FACT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Acquisition I Corp. (NYSE:FACT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Acquisition I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom Acquisition I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.