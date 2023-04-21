MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target Cut to $100.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MKSI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $110.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on MKS Instruments from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Benchmark lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.36.

MKSI opened at $84.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.56. MKS Instruments has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $126.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.14 and a 200-day moving average of $87.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is 15.20%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MKSI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.7% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

