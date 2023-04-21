Modiv Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDVGet Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Modiv Price Performance

Shares of MDV opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Modiv has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

About Modiv

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Dividend History for Modiv (NYSE:MDV)

