Modiv Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.

Modiv Price Performance

Shares of MDV opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Modiv has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.44.

Get Modiv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Modiv

About Modiv

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modiv by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 307,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 111,266 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Modiv by 365.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 63,129 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Modiv by 1,706.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Modiv by 851.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,971 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modiv in the 2nd quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Modiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.