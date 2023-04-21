Modiv Inc. Plans Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:MDV)

Modiv Inc. (NYSE:MDV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, April 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0958 per share on Thursday, May 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th.
Shares of MDV opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. Modiv has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $19.44.
MDV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Modiv from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Modiv in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.90.
Modiv Inc, (the Company) was incorporated on May 14, 2015 as a Maryland corporation. The Company was formed to primarily invest, directly or indirectly, in real estate owning entities which own single-tenant income-producing properties located in the United States, which are leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net leases.
