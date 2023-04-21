Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,250,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the March 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 510,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Molina Healthcare

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $275.54. 463,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 533,869. Molina Healthcare has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MOH. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molina Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.17.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

