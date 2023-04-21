Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Up 0.4 %

MCRI traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $73.27. The company had a trading volume of 13,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,588. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.89. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $120.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.80 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Monarch Casino & Resort

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter worth approximately $344,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $305,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.25.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

