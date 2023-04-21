Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,700 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the March 15th total of 201,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCRI. TheStreet lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Macquarie cut Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $85.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 155.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,240. Monarch Casino & Resort has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $85.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.68.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $120.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.80 million. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 18.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

